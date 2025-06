Mathura (UP), Jun 18 (PTI) A 40-year-old BJP leader was killed after being struck by lightning while he was clearing rainwater from his rooftop during heavy showers in Krishna Nagar area of Mathura, police said on Wednesday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhushan Verma said the deceased, Balram Singh -- a sector-in-charge of the Krishna Nagar BJP Mandal -- was on his roof trying to drain accumulated water during a thunderstorm when lightning struck him Tuesday evening.

"Hearing his scream, family members rushed to the roof and found him lying unconscious. Despite repeated efforts by relatives and neighbours, he could not be revived. Doctors at a private hospital later declared him dead," Verma said.

The body was later sent for post-mortem examination.

A neighbour captured a video of someone attempting to administer CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) to Singh, which has since surfaced on social media platforms.

Notably, Singh's family previously installed a TV antenna on their rooftop that they had modified to act as a lightning arrester. However, it appeared to offer no protection, and the makeshift lightning conductor can be seen clearly in the video.

