Kharagpur (West Bengal) [India], February 19 (ANI): BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's administration's handling of Gangasagar Mela.

He said that despite the massive turnout at the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, pilgrims are not facing significant issues. In contrast, organisers of a fair in Gangasagar have faced challenges due to low attendance.

Speaking with ANI, Dilip Ghosh said, "The pilgrims who are going there are not facing any problems, but those who had organised a fair here in Gangasagar, no one went there, they are facing problems."

The massive turnout at the Mahakumbh 2025 has surpassed expectations. Estimates now suggest a staggering 70 crore attendees, far exceeding the initial prediction of 45 crore. Despite the enormous crowd, pilgrims have reported a smooth experience.

Ghosh also accused Banerjee of disregarding Sanatan Dharma, implying that her administration is not doing enough to support the Hindu pilgrimage.

Mamata Banerjee does not speak about Sanatan Dharma. She neither has faith nor belief in it nor disbelief."

The former BJP MP stated that no one went to Mamata's Gangasagar fair, which is causing her problems with the Mahakumbh and also said that West Bengal government and local administration are unprepared to handle the influx of pilgrims.

The Gangasagar Mela is regarded as the second-largest pilgrimage gathering in India. On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, millions of pilgrims take a sacred dip in the confluence of the River Ganga in the Bay of Bengal.

This comes after Banerjee's remarks on the Mahakumbh, labelling it "Mrityu Kumbh" (Death Kumbh), have also drawn flak from seers and leaders, who deem her statement an insult to Sanatan Dharma.

Ghosh also criticized Banerjee for underestimating the Mahakumbh 2025 scale and neglecting the needs of organizers and attendees. Ghosh countered that Banerjee fails to grasp the enormity of the event, which has drawn an unprecedented number of pilgrims.

Dilip Ghosh said, "Mamata Banerjee cannot imagine how big the event is. Some incident or the other has happened there that should not have happened. In this case, the government, the local administration, and the pilgrims who are going there should keep in mind how much crowd is there."

On Tuesday, while speaking in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Mamata Banerjee called the Maha Kumbh 'Mrityu Kumbh'. She targeted the event's organisers and stated that she respects the Maha Kumbh and holy Maa Ganga. Mamata added that the organisers' inadequate arrangements have resulted in stampedes, which have resulted in people's deaths.

She said, "This is 'Mrityu Kumbh'...I respect Maha Kumbh, I respect the holy Ganga Maa. But there is no planning...How many people have been recovered?..."Alleging disparity in the arrangements made for the rich and the poor"

"For the rich, the VIP, there are systems available to get camps (tents) for as high as Rs 1 Lakhs. For the poor, there are no arrangements at Kumbh..."Banerjee continued, "Stampede situation is common in a 'mela' but it is important to make arrangements." (ANI)

