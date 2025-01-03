Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 3 (ANI): After being released from detention BJP leader Kushboo Sundar demanded "justice" for the student who was allegedly sexually assaulted at Anna University in Chennai.

"We need justice," the BJP leader told reporters.

Earlier on Friday, BJP's women's wing in Tamil Nadu staged a protest against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government and led the "Justice rally" from Madurai to Chennai and later detained by the police.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar slammed the DMK government in Tamil Nadu over the Anna University sexual assault case and said that because the accused is a DMK functionary, the government is busy trying to cover that up.

Chandrasekhar told ANI, "This is clearly an exposure of how INDI alliance parties talk about political gains but do not at all practice the spirit and letter of the Constitution. This young girl was raped brutally at Anna University...she has been looking for justice but because the rapist is a DMK functionary, the Police and the government are busy trying to cover that up."

"Today, BJP wanted to take out a procession, they have been arrested today this is an absolute violation of the constitutional right of BJP party workers and Mahila Morcha to protest and seek justice for the girl who was brutally raped," he added.

Addressing a press conference on the issue, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that this type of "lawlessness" prevails in the INDI alliance, DMK-governed Tamil Nadu.

"On December 23, 2024, in the middle of Chennai...in Anna University campus, a second-year engineering student, a young lady was sexually assaulted by a group of men...her companions subjected to violence. It has become obvious and clear...the perpetrator of this crime was a man called Ganashekharan, he was arrested due to public outrage. It has come to light that Ganashekharan is not a simple sexual offender, but a DMK functionary with many instances, photographs and evidence of him hobnobbing with top leadership of the DMK party. This type of lawlessness prevails in INDI alliance, DMK governed Tamil Nadu," the BJP leader said.

This comes after a second-year student of Anna University was allegedly sexually assaulted on the Anna University campus on December 23 night, Chennai Police said. One person has been arrested in connection with the case.

The Madras High Court has ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising three IPS officers to investigate the Anna University alleged sexual assault case. (ANI)

