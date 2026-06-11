India News | BJP Leader Raju Bista Slams TMC, Says Party with 'Ma, Mati, Manush' Slogan is Surrendering to Congress Ideology

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], June 11 (ANI): Amid speculation of Trinamool Congress inching towards Congress, BJP MP Raju Bista took potshots at the Mamata Banerjee-led party, saying any merger would be "massive failure on her part".

He accused Trinamool Congress of surrendering to Congress ideology.

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While Mamata Banerjee met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee met Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday.

"Mamata Banerjee, who left the Congress to form the TMC, to now have to merge back with the Congress, represents a massive failure on her part. I do not view this as a 'homecoming'; rather, I see it as a surrender by Mamata Banerjee. The party that was born with the slogan 'Ma, Mati, Manush' (Mother, Land, and People) is now surrendering to the Congress ideology," Bista said.

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He was responding to a question about a speculations of a merger between TMC and Congress.

Since its defeat, Trinamool Congress is facing internal divisions and rebellion. Mamata Banerjee's decision on the choice of Leader of Opposition has been defied by a large section of MLAs, who have been recognised as the opposition in the assembly. The troubles have mounted further due to dissension among the party's parliamentarians, with a group, claiming support of 20 Lok Sabha members, seeking to form a separate bloc. (ANI)

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