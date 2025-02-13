New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): The Union Home Ministry has granted 'Z' category Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) security cover to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sambit Patra in Manipur, sources said.

Patra, the BJP's in-charge in Manipur, amid the ongoing political and security challenges in the state, will now be provided security cover by armed CRPF personnel during his stay and visit to Manipur.

The decision aims to ensure Patra's protection in the violence-affected northeastern state of Manipur, as he has been actively involved in political activities there, particularly during the ongoing ethnic unrest in the region.

Notably, Z-category security is one of the highest levels of protection provided to individuals facing potential threats.

MHA granted Z-category security cover to Patra, a national spokesperson of the BJP, following a recent threat analysis report submitted by the Intelligence Bureau.

Manipur has witnessed significant violence and law-and-order issues since May 2023, with clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zomi communities leading to hundreds of deaths and thousands displaced.

The security upgrade for Patra comes amid heightened political tensions in Manipur following the resignation of former Chief Minister N Biren Singh and the imposition of President's Rule in the state. As the BJP seeks to maintain its influence in the region, party leaders, including Patra, are expected to play a key role in political and administrative affairs (ANI)

