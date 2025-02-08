New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): After registering a win from the Greater Kailash assembly constituency, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shikha Roy on Saturday expressed gratitude towards the top leadership of the party, appreciating the selection of candidates for the Delhi assembly polls.

Speaking to ANI, Roy said that the government's work will be visible in the next few months since backlogs left by the previous government need to be fixed.

"I thank the top leadership for a great election campaigning, selection of candidates...I thank the party (BJP) workers who worked hard to put an end to the problems of Delhi and I thank the people who chose to hand over the government of Delhi to PM Modi... The government's work will be visible in the next few months, though it will take some time to fix the backlogs left by the previous government," Roy said.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj lost the Greater Kailash assembly constituency to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Shikha Roy, with a margin of 3,188 votes.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), BJP leader Shikha Roy received 49,594 votes while Bhardwaj got 46,406 votes. Congress candidate Garvit Singhvi, on the other hand, merely garnered 6,711 votes.

Bhardwaj, who was seeking re-election from the Greater Kailash assembly constituency, thanked AAP supporters and volunteers, urging them not to be disheartened.

"I want to thank all the supporters, volunteers, and donors of AAP and tell them not to be afraid, not to be disappointed, we win big battles by losing these small battles, so there is nothing to be afraid of. We will come forward again. I think as an MLA we did whatever we could for our people," he said.

According to the latest update from the ECI, the BJP is ahead on 48 seats, having won 44 and leading on four seats. While, AAP is ahead on 22, having won 21 and leading on one seats. Congress has failed to even open its account in the Delhi elections for the third straight time.

Polling for the 70-member Assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent. (ANI)

