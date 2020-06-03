India News | BJP Leader Slams Rahul for Remarks Concerning Stand-off with China

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his tweet in which he had referred to the stand-off in Eastern Ladakh and asked the government if it could confirm that no Chinese soldiers had entered India.

Jaiswal said the questions should be posed to Congress about decisions taken by India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who is also great grandfather of Gandhi.

He said if follies had not been committed "Aksai Chin would have been part of India."

"This is the government of Narendra Modi and we are fully capable of protecting our borders," he said.

Jaiswal said diplomatic and other channels were being used to resolve the stand-off.

India and China will start a fresh round of military talks on June 6 that will involve senior commanders as part of efforts to de-escalate the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. (ANI)

