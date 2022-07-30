Kaushambi, Jul 30 (PTI) A BJP leader's 10-year-old son "accidentally" shot dead his neighbour while playing in their neighbourhood on Saturday, police said.

The boys were playing 'chor-sipahi' at around 6.30 pm when the BJP leader's son got hold of the politician's licensed revolver and he "accidentally" pressed the trigger, killing his 11-year-old neighbour on the spot, Kaushambi Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh said.

Also Read | Axel, Indian Army Dog Killed During Anti-terrorist Operation in Kashmir.

The incident took place in Karari police station area, he said.

Singh said a complaint has not been registered yet and the the victim's body has been sent for post-mortem.

Also Read | Congress to Hold Nationwide Protest Against Price Rise, Unemployment And Agnipath Scheme on August 5.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)