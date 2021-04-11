Jaipur, Apr 11 (PTI) BJP leaders here on Sunday called off their sir over the death of a temple priest after the Rajasthan government agreed to get the case investigated by a divisional commissioner.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Meena along with other party leaders had been protesting near the Civil Lines railway crossing here for the past four days with the body of deaf and mute temple priest Shambhu, who had died amid a row over the registration of a piece of land.

Shambhu, a resident of Dausa's Mahwa, had died last Friday, after which it was claimed that the priest had fallen sick as his land was fraudulently registered in the name of two people.

Meena, who was leading the sit-in in Jaipur, had said Shambhu fell sick after his two-bigha plot was fraudulently registered.

He had demanded action against the officials involved in the registration process.

The BJP leaders also took out a march in support of their demands on Sunday. Later, a delegation of the state government met the BJP leaders and protest was called off.

The government's chief whip in the state assembly, Mahesh Joshi, said the protest was called off after it was agreed that the case will be investigated by a divisional commissioner, who will submit a report in this regard by April 30.

He said action will be taken against the culprits on the basis of the inquiry report.

Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Meena said the protest was called off after the government agreed to various demands. The body of the priest will be cremated after a post-mortem, he said.

The Rajasthan human rights commission had earlier sought a report from the state authorities regarding the protest being staged by the BJP leaders, saying it is heart wrenching that the funeral of the priest could not be conducted till now and politics is being played over the issue.

