Domjur (West Bengal) [India], April 10 (ANI): Ahead of the fourth phase of polling in West Bengal Assembly elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been calling Muslims of Nandigram as Pakistanis stating that the leaders "should die by tying ropes around necks."

The West Bengal Chief Minister, who received a notice from the Election Commission of India, challenged the election body and said, "It hardly matters even if 10 such show-cause notices are issued against me, my answer will remain the same. I am telling everyone to vote unitedly, there will no division. Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians, do not give a single vote to them."How many complaints have been filed against (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi? He does Hindu-Muslim every day, how many complaints have been filed against him? How many complaints have been registered against those people who referred to Nandigram's Muslims as Pakistanis? They should die by tying ropes around their necks."

"Aren't they ashamed? They cannot do anything against me. I am with Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians as well as tribals," she said while addressing a rally in Domjur on Friday,

The ECI had issued a notice to Mamata Banerjee for violating the Model Code of Conduct after she allegedly urged the Muslim community to vote en masse for the TMC.

On April 3, Mamata appealed to the Muslim voters to not let their vote be split among different political parties contesting in the ongoing assembly elections.

The Commission has asked the Chief Minister to explain her stand within 48 hours after receiving the notice, failing which it shall "take a decision without further reference to you".The fourth phase of the polls will witness 373 candidates contesting for 44 constituencies in five districts - Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly.

Banerjee also lashed out at the BJP for rising fuel prices in the country and accused the party of propagating lies against her and Trinamool Congress (TMC) through national channels."

"They have over one lakh thugs in West Bengal to convert it into Gujarat. We will not let our state be turned into Gujarat," she remarked, adding that the rival party has bought several political leaders with money", she said.

Yesterday, the ECI issued another notice to Mamata Banerjee asking her to explain her stand by April 10 regarding her statements against Central forces on March 28 and April 7. This is the second notice issued to her by the Election Commission.

Banerjee had alleged that the Central forces favoured the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the polling in the first and second phase of West Bengal assembly elections.

Former TMC minister Rajib Banerjee will face TMC's Kalyanendu Ghosh in the Domjur constituency. (ANI)

