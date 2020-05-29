India News | BJP Leaders Condole Demise of Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) BJP leaders on Friday condoled the demise of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi and described him as a dynamic leader.

Ajit Jogi (74), the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh, died at a private hospital in Raipur on Friday, doctors said. He has been battling for life at the private hospital for the last 20 days and suffered a cardiac arrest in the afternoon.

He is survived by his wife Renu Jogi, the MLA from Kota constituency, and son Amit Jogi, a former legislator.

Expressing his condolences, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "May god give the bereaved family strength to withstand this tragic loss."

Another senior party leader Rajnath Singh and Union Defence Minister said Jogi was blessed with a warm and dynamic personality.

"His contribution to public life was noteworthy. My condolences to his family and supporters," he said.

Raman Singh, former chief minister of Chhattisgarh and senior BJP leader termed the death "an end of an era" in the state.

