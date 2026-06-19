India News | BJP Leaders Congratulate NDA-backed Parimal Nathwani After Rajya Sabha Victory from Jharkhand; Hail Result as Boost to Alliance Morale

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 19 (ANI): BJP leaders on Friday congratulated NDA-backed independent Rajya Sabha candidate Parimal Nathwani after he secured victory in the biennial elections held for two Upper House seats from Jharkhand.

For the two Rajya Sabha seats, three candidates were in the fray. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha) candidate Baidyanath Ram and NDA-backed independent candidate Parimal Nathwani emerged victorious, while Congress candidate Pranav Jha faced defeat in the contest.

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The elections witnessed a close political contest between the ruling alliance and the opposition, with voting taking place amid intense lobbying by all sides.

Following his victory, Parimal Nathwani (Parimal Nathwani) expressed gratitude and reaffirmed his commitment towards development-oriented work, particularly focusing on Jharkhand's rural regions.

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"I had worked for two terms before this as well. This will be my third term, and I will work for the development of Jharkhand and for the rural areas. I will do some work by forming a Skill Development Society," Nathwani said.

BJP leaders present in Ranchi also extended their congratulations to the winning candidate, calling the result a reflection of public confidence in the NDA's developmental agenda in the state.

NDA-backed independent candidate Parimal Nathwani on Thursday won one of the two Rajya Sabha seats from Jharkhand. He has defeated Congress candidate Pranav Jha. In a post on X, Nathawani expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to continue his parliamentary journey, stating that this will be his fourth term as a Member of Rajya Sabha. He said the moment is filled with "profound emotion," calling Jharkhand his "karmabhoomi" and describing his return to the Upper House as a matter of immense pride and humility.

Nathwani extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, and the BJP-led NDA for their support. He also thanked members of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly for backing his election. He said he remains committed to working for the interests and aspirations of Jharkhand and its people. " Johar Jharkhand! " he added. (ANI)

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