New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that BJP leaders and their sons feel that "crushing farmers with vehicles" is a way to deal with the agrarian agitation.

He cited a media report saying that farmers protesting the central farm laws in Naraingarh near Ambala have alleged that one person was injured after being hit by a car which was believed to be part of the convoy of BJP's Kurukshetra MP Saini's vehicle.

"BJP leaders and their sons are feeling that crushing farmers with vehicles is a way to deal with the agrarian agitation," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

BJP MP Nayab Singh Saini and Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh were in Naraingarh to attend a function at the Saini Bhawan located on the Naraingarh-Sadaura road.

The farmers had gathered near the venue to stage a protest.

After the function, one of the vehicles of the BJP leaders hit a farmer, Bhavan Preet, who is from a nearby village, the protesters claimed.

He sustained a minor injury to the leg. He was brought to a hospital and administered first-aid, they said.

