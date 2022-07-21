New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) BJP leaders on Thursday highlighted Droupadi Murmu's rise from a humble tribal background as they lauded her win in the presidential poll, with Home Minister Amit Shah saying it is a moment of great pride for the country.

BJP president J P Nadda said for a woman from tribal background to reach the post of the President is a "golden moment" for the country and expressed confidence that her competence and experience in administrative and social works will benefit the country immensely. She will be the first tribal President of India.

That Murmu will occupy the country's top constitutional position when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is busy in nation-building shows the BJP government's commitment to the welfare of every section of society, Nadda said.

Shah said Murmu's rise to the top while working through adverse circumstances underscores the unlimited strength of India's democracy.

"The selfless manner with which she dedicated herself to the service of the country and society while facing such struggles, is inspirational for everyone," he said, highlighting her humble background.

Her win will be a milestone in the direction of fulfilling the resolve of uplifting the last person in the queue and empowering the tribal community, he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated her on "impressive" win and asserted that her victory is proof of Indian democracy's strength.

The senior BJP leader said Murmu has been active for public welfare among the poor and deprived sections of society and has now risen to reach the top constitutional post.

While an official announcement on Murmu's victory is expected only after all votes are counted, she has already crossed the halfway mark.

