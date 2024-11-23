New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) BJP leaders, including Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, on Saturday hailed the party's grand win in Maharashtra as people's faith in the "double-engine" government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Thanking people for the "historic victory" of the Mahayuti alliance, Shah said that by giving such a "huge mandate amidst illusion and lies," people have shut shops of "fake well-wishers" of the Constitution -- a swipe at the opposition-led alliance, which had flagged the alleged threat to the Constitution from the saffron party and used claim as its main call to voters.

BJP president J P Nadda said the landslide victory of the alliance was a reflection of the people's unwavering faith in the welfare policies and good governance of the double-engine government under Modi's able leadership.

Rajnath Singh said the mandate underscored the people's trust in the BJP's commitment to good governance and development, and the credibility of the prime minister's stewardship.

Amit Shah on X said, "Jai Maharashtra! Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Maharashtra for this historic mandate."

Maharashtra, the holy land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, B R Ambedkar, Jyotiba Phule and Veer Savarkar, has always kept culture and nation supreme along with development, the BJP leader said.

"By giving such a huge mandate to the Mahayuti alliance amidst illusion and lies, the people have closed the shops of those who are fake well-wishers of the Constitution. This victory is the victory of every Maharashtra resident," he said.

The victory of the Mahayuti alliance is the victory of "politics of performance" of the double-engine government, he added.

Nadda said people of the state completely rejected the dynastic, appeasement and divisive politics of the opposition, including the Congress.

The BJP president said his party accepted the mandate received in the Jharkhand assembly elections, where it suffered a big defeat from the incumbent Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance.

In a democracy, people's mandate is paramount, he said.

Shah praised the BJP workers in Jharkhand and asserted that fulfilling the aspirations of tribal society and protecting their identity was the top priority for his party.

"The NDA's central government is committed to the development, progress and protection of tribal heritage of the people of Jharkhand and under the leadership of Modi ji, we will continue to work in this direction. The BJP will play the role of a positive opposition in Jharkhand," he said.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said the BJP-led alliance consistently prioritised development.

"I firmly believe that the double-engine government, inspired by PM Modi's vision, will accelerate the state's growth to greater heights," he said.

The former BJP president also expressed sincere gratitude to the voluntary organisations that worked "tirelessly" during the elections to raise voters' awareness, a likely reference to the RSS and like-minded Hindutva organisations.

