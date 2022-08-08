Mumbai, Aug 8 (PTI) Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Monday assembled at the Mumbai residence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the names of the probables to be inducted into the state cabinet on Tuesday.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 17-Year-Old Minor Girl Gang-Raped Near Railway Station.

Also Read | Maharashtra Weather Update: Red, Orange Alerts Issued for Several Parts of Vidarbha for Next Five Days.

Besides finalising the names of new ministers who will take the oath at Raj Bhavan, the BJP leaders are learnt to have discussed the organisational appointments to be made ahead of crucial civic elections in Mumbai and other cities and the 2024 Lok Saba elections.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday evening said he will expand his 40-day-old ministry on August 9.

Shinde was sworn in as the CM on June 30 along with Fadnavis, who took oath as Deputy CM.

“The ministry expansion is slated for tomorrow,” Shinde told reporters at Nanded in the Marathwada region.

A dozen ministers will take oath at Tuesday's ceremony at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai at 11 am, an aide of Shinde had told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The next round of expansion would take place later, he added.

Currently, Shinde and Fadnavis are the only two ministers in the 40-day-old government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)