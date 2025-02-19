New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): The BJP has officially named Rekha Gupta the next Chief Minister of Delhi. The announcement has garnered widespread support from various BJP leaders, who have emphasised how this step reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to women's empowerment.

Union Minister Harsh Malhotra lauded the decision, stating, "PM Modi not only speaks about women empowerment, but he also works for it. She has been elected as the leader of MLAs, and this is a significant moment for the party."

Also Read | Rekha Gupta To Be Delhi's 4th Woman CM, First-Time BJP MLA Pledges To Take City to New Heights.

On social media, BJP's Parvesh Sahib Singh extended his congratulations to Gupta, the MLA from Shalimar Bagh: "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Smt. @gupta_rekha ji on being elected the leader of the BJP Delhi Legislative Party. I have full faith that under PM Modi's guidance, the double-engine government will bring new dimensions of progress to Delhi."

Singh further emphasised the significance of the appointment, "For BJP, Nari Shaktikaran is not just a slogan but a commitment to fulfilling women empowerment. Delhi getting a woman Chief Minister is a proof of Modi ji's commitment towards uplifting Nari Shakti."

Also Read | Rekha Gupta Meets Delhi LG VK Saxena, Stakes Claim To Form Government (See Pics and Video).

BJP MLA Harish Khurana also expressed his support for the decision, calling it "a proud moment for everybody."

He added, "It is good news that a woman is going to become the CM. We should all congratulate Rekha Gupta for this historic achievement."

BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely revealed that the decision was unanimous within the party, stating, "Rekha Gupta has been elected by the entire Delhi BJP Legislative Party. I am confident that she will bring relief to the people of Delhi from the sufferings they have endured in the last 10 years."

In addition, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj extended her congratulations to Gupta, saying, "Under the leadership of PM Modi, Rekha Gupta will underline a new chapter of development for Delhi."

BJP MLA Kapil Mishra too described the decision as "historic," emphasising that the MLAs came together in unison to select Gupta. "We are now going to meet the LG to formalise the appointment," Mishra added.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu highlighted how this decision showcases BJP's dedication to women's empowerment, stating, "By making a woman the CM of Delhi, PM Modi has ensured equality. A senior and capable leader like Rekha Gupta is ready to take on this responsibility, and I wish her all the best." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)