India News | BJP Leaders, Workers Celebrate 12 Years of PM Modi Government Near Bahta Durrian Tunnel in Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers organised a celebration rally near the under-construction Bhata Durrian tunnel on the Jammu-Poonch National Highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district to mark 12 years of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

Senior BJP leader and former Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina, along with district BJP leaders and party workers, participated in the programme held outside the strategically important tunnel project. A large number of BJP workers took part in the celebrations.

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Addressing the gathering, Raina said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had completed 12 years as "Pradhan Sevak" and credited him with setting a new record in public service. He said development works undertaken during the period had reached from "Kashmir to Kanyakumari" and from "Gujarat to Arunachal Pradesh."

Referring to infrastructure projects in the region, Raina highlighted the Bahta Durrian tunnel being constructed on the Jammu-Poonch National Highway and said the project involved an investment of more than Rs 5,000 crore. He said the tunnel would be important for both civilians and the armed forces.

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Raina also referred to various welfare and development initiatives of the Centre, including the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Border Roads Organisation (BRO) projects, housing schemes and other public welfare programmes. He said these initiatives had benefited people across the country.

The BJP leader said infrastructure development in border areas had strengthened connectivity and would facilitate movement in regions that previously faced challenges. He described the tunnel project as an important development for the area and said people across the country were praying for the Prime Minister's well-being.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP Poonch district president Gurdeep Singh Khalsa said the district unit organised the rally to celebrate 12 years of the Modi government.

Khalsa said the Bahta Durrian tunnel would reduce travel distance between Poonch to Rajouri and improve connectivity in the region. He also referred to the establishment of AIIMS facilities and expressed hope that the vision of a "Viksit Bharat" would be achieved. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)