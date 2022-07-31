Lucknow, Jul 31 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday asserted that the BJP is the only party which takes up historical and cultural issues.

Addressing the closing session of the UP BJP's three-day training programme in Chitrakoot, Adityanath said, "There is one political party, which has brought transformation in the country in the past eight years, and is also giving a new direction to the world. When the world was staring at an existential crisis, it was looking towards India with hope."

That BJP has become a leader "while taking up historical and cultural issues," the chief minister asserted.

"Coming to Chitrakoot five years ago was challenging. The first issue which we had taken up five years ago was of Bundelkhand. Bundelkhand Expressway was announced, which has now become operational. We have resolved the problems of the people. When the common people say that the government is working fine, then one should understand that the dispensation is in the right direction," he said.

Showering praises on the party's central leadership, the UP CM said, "We are moving ahead with a positive feeling. UP is moving towards good governance, and this has not happened overnight nor it happened in one go. To achieve this, we sought the guidance of our central leadership including the Prime Minister, Union Home minister, Defence minister, party's national president and other central leaders. We adopted values and ideals in our programmes."

Remembering former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he said, "We imbibed what has been said by Ataljee. He considered principle-less politics as a noose used for hanging. We have adopted politics of principles."

Addressing the gathering, UP's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "Today it is the BJP versus the entire opposition, and we have to prove our mettle at every occasion. Connecting to people through various means should continue, and we have to reach out to every region and every section."

"The agenda of the entire opposition including the regional parties is that of casteism and dynastic politics, while the ideology of the BJP is that of 'antyodaya'. The confidence of the rivals is shaking, and we have to make preparations, so that we can achieve an unprecedented victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, while fulfilling the aspirations of the people," Maurya said.

The senior BJP leader and the UP cabinet minister Swatantra Dev Singh also addressed the gathering, the party said in a statement issued here.

