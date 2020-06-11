New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Delhi has recorded over 2,000 coronavirus deaths, leaders of the three BJP-led municipal corporations claimed on Thursday, suggesting double the casualty figure reported by the AAP government. The Delhi High Court, meanwhile, observed the city is heading towards becoming the "corona capital" of the country.

The city recorded 1,877 cases on Thursday, the highest single-day spike yet, taking the tally to 34,687, according to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

The update said the death toll stood at 1,085, of which 65 were recorded on Thursday.

However, at a press conference held at Civic Centre here, North Delhi Mayor Avtar Singh, his East Delhi counterpart Anju Kamalkant, and chairpersons of standing committee of NDMC, SDMC and EDMC attacked the Kejriwal government, saying the number of bodies that reached crematoriums and burial grounds was much higher than the toll declared by the Delhi government.

"Earlier also the Kejriwal government had reported fewer deaths. Our tally from crematoria and burial sites had shown nearly three times of the official toll. And, now as per these figures, the number of deaths from COVID-19 in Delhi stands at 2,098 -- SDMC (1080), NDMC (976), EDMC (42)," claimed Jai Prakash, the chairman of Standing Committee of the NDMC.

Reacting to this, the Delhi government said the COVID-19 death audit committee is "working impartially", and this was "not a time for blame-game but to work together".

Meanwhile, expressing concern over the spike in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi High Court observed that the national capital is fast heading towards becoming the "corona capital" of the country, "an epithet the city can well do without".

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said it was need of the hour that all private hospitals equipped with labs to test for COVID-19 be permitted to do so without losing any more time.

Late last month also, senior civic leaders had claimed that there was a "massive discrepancy" between the COVID-19 death toll as recorded from cremation and burial sites here, and what was reported by the Delhi government.

The COVID-19 death toll, according to official bulletin released by the Delhi heath department, stood at 194 on May 21, while the tally from MCD figures was nearly 600 till that date, NDMC's Prakash had earlier said.

Former Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said on Thursday that as per the figures released by the MCDs, Delhi's death rate has been 6.4.

"Total 2098 persons have been cremated as per COVID protocol in Delhi. But the Govt figures say just 984. South DMC=1080; North DMC=976; East DMC=42. So, the real death rate in Delhi is 6.4%. Highest in the country Or is it second highest only after Gujarat?" Maken tweeted.

The Delhi government later in a statement said, it has set up a Death Audit Committee comprising senior doctors, who are "working impartially towards assessing deaths caused by coronavirus infection".

"The Hon'ble Delhi High Court has also declared that the Death Audit Committee is working in an appropriate manner and that the work of the committee cannot be questioned," it said.

"We believe that not even a single life must be lost to coronavirus. This is a time to unite and save the lives of the people. This is not the time to make allegations after allegations. We all have to fight this pandemic together and ensure that not a single life is lost due to coronavirus," the statement said.

Meanwhile, a team of the National Humans Rights Commission, led by its member Jyotika Kalra, visited the LNJP Hospital for an on-spot inspection of the facility in the wake of allegations of mismanagement of COVID-19 situation in the city.

The LNJP Hospital is a dedicated COVID-19 facility under the Delhi government.

The Commission on Wednesday had sent notices to the Health Ministry and the Delhi government over the coronavirus situation in the national capital, and asked them to submit a report in 10 days on healthcare facilities and related issues.

