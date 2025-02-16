New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) The newly-elected MLAs of the BJP are likely to meet here on Monday to choose the new chief minister of Delhi, party sources said.

The national leadership of the BJP will send its observers for the legislature party meeting, in which the leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly will be elected, they said.

The leader of the House will be the new chief minister of Delhi.

The sources also said the new government in the national capital is likely to be formed with the oath-taking ceremony of the chief minister and council of ministers around February 19-20.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in Delhi after a gap of more than 26 years, winning the Assembly polls held on February 5. It ended the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) 10-year rule in Delhi. The saffron party won 48 of the 70 Assembly seats in the capital.

The names of several newly-elected MLAs are doing the rounds for the posts of chief minister and ministers.

Those considered frontrunners for the top post include Parvesh Verma, who defeated AAP supremo and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the election from the New Delhi seat, and former Delhi BJP presidents Vijender Gupta and Satish Upadhyay.

Pawan Sharma, Ashish Sood, Rekha Gupta and Shikha Rai, among others, are also contenders for the chief minister's post.

Many in the party believe that as was the cases in Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh, the BJP leadership might put its bets on a "dark horse" among the newly-elected MLAs.

