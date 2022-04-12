By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party plans to connect with ambassadors from over 150 countries in the coming months as part of its foreign outreach programme.

To make the facilitation easier, the party has divided them into 8-9 groups with about 10-15 Ambassadors in each group.

"The idea is to tell the world about what the BJP stands for right from the era of Jan Sangh to the formation of the BJP. We need to put forth our idea of a nation, our ideology and guiding principle and what social activities we do," in charge of the Foreign Affairs Department of BJP, Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale told ANI.

Envoys have been divided into groups including African, East Asian, Gulf, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and North American nations, he said.

"We have got a good response to our interaction on April 6 and taking this forward, we are looking to hold interactions with more than 150 envoys in the coming times," Chauthaiwale added.

A senior Minister in the government told ANI on the condition of anonymity, "BJP is a party with a difference and the rise of the party and its contribution to the building of this great nation needs to be told to everyone. After all, we are the world's largest party. We are a party that has almost double the number of members present in the Communist Party of China."

On April 6, 2022, to mark the 42nd foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party, a programme was organised for the BJP national president JP Nadda to interact with 15 envoys who came over to the party headquarters in Delhi and spent over two hours trying to understand from the BJP brass about the party and its ideology.

During the interaction, the BJP National President JP Nadda had answered several questions including the state of minorities in India. It is learnt through reliable sources that Nadda told the visiting envoys that the BJP government worked with the principles of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas'. "This meant development for all and appeasement of none," Nadda said.

ANI sources also learnt that the Singaporean Ambassador wanted to see if they can interact with beneficiaries of the central government schemes in the rural part of India. For that the BJP soon will be organising a tour for the same, sources said.

A new Foreign Affairs Department was launched by then BJP president Amit Shah in November 2014 with Chauthaiwale as its chairperson. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)