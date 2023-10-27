New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): With an eye on the upcoming Assembly elections in five states, BJP Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan reached Telangana on Thursday as part of a four-day tour to lead the election campaign in the poll-bound state along with other office-bearers of the Morcha.

Srinivasan will work with the BJP's zonal in charge in Telangana. After Telangana, Srinivasan is scheduled to visit Chhattisgarh and then onwards to Madhya Pradesh from November 7 to 9.

Notably all three states will undergo assembly polls next month and BJP is leaving no stone unturned to ensure its victory in all these states.

Telangana will have assembly polls held on November 30 and counting of votes will take place on December 3. Telangana is set to witness an intriguing triangular contest between the BRS, Congress, and BJP.

In the previous Assembly elections in 2018, the BRS won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress finished a distant second with 19 seats and a vote share of 28.7 per cent.

While Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to undergo polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. (ANI)

