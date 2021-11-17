Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Manifesto Committee on Wednesday held its first meeting in Lucknow under the chairmanship of cabinet minister Suresh Khanna regarding the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, informed party sources.

According to sources, there was a discussion regarding the outline of the manifesto in which it has been decided that the opinion of every section of the society will be taken and it will be finalized accordingly.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: 3 Terrorists Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Kulgam.

"All the members gave their opinion about what works were done and which work is going on in the state. The manifesto should include the subjects which can ramp up the development works of Uttar Pradesh," sources said.

Former IAS officer AK Sharma who was appointed as vice president of the BJP Uttar Pradesh unit in June this year has also been made a member of the Manifesto Committee.

Also Read | Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: 28 Indian Sikh Pilgrims Arrive in Pakistan Via Kartarpur Corridor on 1st Day of Its Reopening.

The members who participated in the meeting included Deputy Chairman of Manifesto Committee, Rajya Sabha MP Brijlal, Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Seema Dwivedi, Rajesh Verma, Vijaypal Singh Tomar, Kanta Kardam, and Pushkar Mishra.

BJP Manifesto Committee next meeting will be convened on December 4, 2021, sources added.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls have been scheduled to take place next year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)