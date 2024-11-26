New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): The Delhi BJP Manifesto Committee met on Monday under the chairmanship of party leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, as the party prepares for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

The meeting comes amid the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) recent triumph in Maharashtra.

Also Read | West Bengal: Class 9 Student Dies by Suicide by Jumping off Roof After Mother Scolds Her for Using Mobile Excessively in New Barrackpore.

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva on Sunday expressed confidence that the party would secure a similar victory in the national capital.

"PM Modi's address fills the BJP workers of Delhi with enthusiasm. Now the time has come for the people of Delhi to give a befitting reply to those who are ruining Delhi. The people want a clean, corruption-free Delhi. After Maharashtra and Haryana, the people will elect a BJP government in Delhi too... BJP will get huge support in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections..." he said in a statement to ANI.

Also Read | Pooris Choking Incident in Hyderabad: Boy Dies Due to Choking After Eating More Than 3 Puris Together in Telangana.

The Delhi Assembly election, scheduled for February 2025, is expected to be a critical contest for the BJP. Sachdeva stressed that the public is eager for a government free from corruption, following in the footsteps of Maharashtra, where the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a landslide victory.

The BJP's success in Maharashtra has provided a boost to their confidence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined in the celebrations, applauding the overwhelming victory of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the state. He noted that the people of Maharashtra had rejected "negative and parivarvad politics."

BJP MP from North East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, also hailed the victory, calling it "historic." "As Prime Minister Modi has said, after 50 years, a party or alliance has got such a huge mandate. The victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections is historic... The public is choosing those for whom the nation comes first," Tiwari told ANI.

The BJP secured 132 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly, while its allies Shiv Sena and NCP won 57 and 41 seats, respectively. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)