Kohima, Feb 14 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday promised a special package for Eastern Nagaland and establish a development board for the holistic development of the region if the party returns to power in the state for the second time in a row.

The BJP and its ally NDPP are contesting the February 27 assembly election with a 20:40 seat-sharing arrangement.

In its manifesto released by party president JP Nadda, the saffron party also announced a slew of measures for creating infrastructure, economic development, and boosting healthcare and agriculture, besides skill development.

“We will work with the central government to expedite the construction of the Trans-Nagaland Highway to enable easy access across districts, especially from Eastern Nagaland,” it stated.

Eastern Nagaland was in the news recently as there was a vote boycott call by an organisation spearheading an agitation demanding a separate state comprising six districts of the area. However, the call was later withdrawn.

The BJP manifesto also promised to establish a dedicated Nagaland Cultural Research Fund with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore to preserve the Naga identity, set up a cultural university and invest Rs 100 crore to promote and expand the scope of all major tribal festivals.

The party also assured people to provide free rice and wheat monthly and 5 kg of black chickpeas and one litre of mustard oil per family quarterly at subsidised rates to all PDS beneficiaries for the general welfare.

The manifesto also promised to increase the existing pension to Rs 1,000 per month for senior citizens, specially-abled, and widows and also provide health insurance cards for cashless medical facilities for all government employees.

The BJP also announced that it will provide free health insurance and social security insurance to all unorganised workers and, in conjunction with the Centre, give affordable housing to all under the PM Awas Yojana by 2025.

On agriculture and farmer welfare, it asserted to increase the financial assistance under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme from the current Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 per annum by extending Rs 2000 as an additional grant from the state government.

The BJP announced that it will launch the Agri-Infrastructure Mission with an investment of Rs 500 crore.

A Women's Welfare Scheme named after Padma Shri awardee Neidonuo Angami will be launched to provide a bond of Rs 50,000 on the birth of a girl child, the manifesto said.

It also promised to provide free-of-cost, quality education to all female students from Kindergarten to Post Graduate and provide free scooty to meritorious college girls.

With a view to empowering the youth, the BJP said it will provide two lakh self-employment opportunities in the next 5 years, and introduce Nagaland Tourism Skill Mission to provide training and employment opportunities to 50,000 local youth.

Building all-weather roads connecting villages with state and national highways is another promise, the party said adding that Kohima will be connected with the railway network by 2024 and will work with the central government to establish an additional airport.

Nadda claimed that the solution to the Naga political issue is at the final stage though the matter has no mention in the manifesto.

