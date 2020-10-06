Patna (Bihar) [India], October 6 (ANI): With LJP deciding to contest the polls outside NDA in Bihar, BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday said his party may write to the Election Commission to prevent any other party except partners of NDA from using Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph in their posters.

"If needed, we will write to the election commission that only four parties- JD-U, BJP, HAM and VIP - can use photo of PM Modi and if any other party found using his photo then Election Commission would be free to take action," Sushil Modi said.

Also Read | Vivo V20 Smartphone With 44MP Selfie Camera to Be Launched in India on October 13.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who addressed a press conference with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, expressed confidence that JD-U leader will again become Chief Minister of the state.

He said only those parties will remain in NDA who will accept Nitish Kumar as NDA leader in Bihar.

Also Read | 2020 Mahindra Thar Bookings Breach 9000 Mark In Just 4 Days Since Launch.

"BJP has declared Nitish as CM candidate. Ram Vilas Paswan is unwell. Had he been in good health, this type of circumstances would not have emerged. There is no confusion. He will again become the Chief Minister of Bihar," Sushil Kumar Modi said.

He said if NDA emerges victorious, Nitish Kumar will be the Chief Minister again irrespective of seats any party in the alliance wins.

Nitish Kumar played sought to play down remarks of LJP leader Chirag Paswan against him, saying he has no interest in what someone is saying about him.

"Ram Vilas Paswan is unwell. We want him to recover. Has Ram Vilas Paswan been elected to Rajya Sabha without the support of JDU? BJP and JDU gave him the ticket," he said.

Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be held in three phases--October 28, November 3, and 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)