Muzaffarpur, July 17 (PTI) Bihar minister and BJP leader Ram Surat Rai on Sunday suggested that Muzaffarpur town be named after Baba Garibnath Dham, one of the most revered temples of Lord Shiva in the state.

Rai voiced the opinion after inaugurating 'Shravani Mela', which is held in the vicinity of the temple and attracts a large number of Shiva devotees over a period of one month.

Also Read | Monsoon Session of Parliament 2022: Opposition Focuses on Price Rise, Agnipath, 'Misuse' of Agencies at All-Party Meet.

The minister, who hails from Muzaffarpur and represents Aurai assembly constituency here, also said that he wanted gateways built at four corners of the city, each named after the temple, besides the status of state fair for "Shravani Mela".

Rai, who holds the revenue and land reforms portfolio in the Nitish Kumar cabinet, was also of the view that Sultanganj should be renamed after Ajgaibinath Shiva temple.

Also Read | IndiGo's Sharjah-Hyderabad Flight Makes Precautionary Landing at Karachi Due to Engine Snag.

Situated in Bhagalpur district along the Ganges, Sultanpur is the point where Kanwariya pilgrims in Bihar collect holy water to offer at Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar, Jharkhand, after a gruelling walk of more than 100 km.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)