Bhadrak (Odisha) [India], January 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Suryabanshi Suraj on Thursday alleged that the workers of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) damaged the cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and vandalised the vehicle during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

Suryabanshi Suraj is an MLA from Dhamnagar constituency.

"PM Modi has started it with the motive to reach poor people. When this program was going on in my constituency hundreds of people were gathered. It was a government program, at that time 5-6 workers of BJD damaged the cutouts of PM Modi and vandalised the vehicle," MLA Suraj told ANI.

Calling the incident 'unfortunate', the BJP MLA said that more than 80 percent of the people in Odisha like PM Modi and they are attacking the same person.

"This incident is unfortunate. More than 80 percent of people in Odisha like PM Modi. Prime Minister Modi uplifted the image of India in the world and they are attacking the same person", MLA Suraj added.

The incident took place on Wednesday, where a Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra vehicle, meant to showcase the success of the Modi government's schemes, was vandalised.

Taking to his social media handle X, Suryabanshi Suraj on Wednesday said, "The deliberate defacement and vandalisation of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Rath, along with posters and cutouts featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, by members of the ruling BJD in Chudakuti Panchayat within the Dhamnagar Assembly constituency of Bhadrak district, is both condemnable and distressing."

"This reprehensible act appears to be a meticulously planned conspiracy by the BJD Party. Targeting the Central Government's initiatives reflects a lack of appreciation for the greater good and welfare of the people. It is evident that the ruling BJD is finding it difficult to acknowledge the positive impact of the welfare and developmental initiatives undertaken by PM Modi Government in Odisha," he added.

He also alleged that BJD members created chaos during a medical checkup for women.

"Members of the BJD Party created chaos during a crucial medical checkup for hundreds of women, while registration was underway for various schemes implemented by the Modi Government. The unsettling incident that transpired today is unfortunate within the framework of a democratic system," Suraj posted on X.

"It is disheartening to observe that the party seems unwilling to acknowledge the fact that the PM Modi Government is effectively extending its reach to all eligible beneficiaries in the state. The current mindset and attitude exhibited by the party leaders and workers towards the people of Odisha are concerning and are not a good sign," he added.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government through ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner. (ANI)

