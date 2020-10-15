Patna (Bihar) [India], October 15 (ANI): BJP MLA and late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu has been hospitalised after a complaint of chest pain on Wednesday night.

Bablu has been admitted to Jeevak Heart Hospital in Patna.

He is a BJP MLA from Chatapur in Supaul district while his wife is also an MLC in Lok Janshakti Party.

He is contesting from Chatapur constituency in upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Polls in Chatapur will be conducted in third phase.

Bablu has been active in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case probe. He also raised the question regarding the late actor's death in the Assembly.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

