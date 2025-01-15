New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): BJP MLA candidate Ramesh Bidhuri on Wednesday filed his nomination papers from the Kalkaji assembly constituency, in the presence of Union Minister & party leader Hardeep Singh Puri.

Speaking to ANI, Bidhuri said, he will raise issues like road connectivity, water issues, and sewerage during the election campaign.

He added that he is contesting the elections so that people can avail themselves of their rights and make Delhi free from 'AAP-da'.

"The issues (for the Assembly elections) are road connectivity, water issues, sewerage issues. The 'AAP-da' that the people of Govindpuri and Kalkaji have been suffering for the last 4 years especially, we will raise those issues. We are contesting elections so that people can avail their rights and to make Delhi free from 'AAP-da'," he said.

Before filing his nomination, Bidhuri offered special prayers. Bidhuri is contesting against AAP's Atishi and Congress' Alka Lamba.

Earlier today, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday expressed confidence over his party's victory in the upcoming Delhi polls saying, 'AAP-da' will end on February 5 and BJP will have success.

Speaking to media, Puri said, "On February 5, 'AAP-da' will end and BJP will have success in Delhi, our candidate Ramesh Bidhuri will win. There is an anti-incumbency wave."

Hardeep Puri questioned Arvind Kejriwal's redibility, citing his broken promises and corruption.

"Yamuna has been turned into a drain. Look at the air quality, look at the condition of roads. Secondly, Arvind Kejriwal's credibility is low. He had said that he will not buy a car, but the RTI reply shows that Delhi government has spent Rs 1.5 crore on Arvind Kejriwal's cars. Rs 50 lakh was spent on Manish Sisodia's cars. Third is their personal corruption. Our party will decide who will be our CM," he added.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already announced its candidates for all 70 assembly seats. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its candidates for 59 seats.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats. (ANI)

