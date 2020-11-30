Jaipur, Nov 30 (PTI) BJP leader and MLA from Rajsamand in Rajasthan Kiran Maheshwari, who had tested positive for coronavirus, died at a hospital in Gurgaon.

She was 59.

Also Read | Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Amarinder Singh and Other Leaders Greet People on 551st Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Maheshwari, a three-time MLA from Rajsamand, was undergoing treatment at Medanta hospital for the past few days. She passed away late Sunday night.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, BJP state president Satish Poonia and other leaders condoled her demise.

Also Read | Cyber Monday Sale 2020: Deals on Smartphones, Headphones, Smartwatches, Laptops & More.

"Saddened to know of the untimely demise of BJP leader & Rajsamand MLA Kiran Maheshwari ji. My heartfelt condolences to her family members & supporters in this most difficult time," Gehlot tweeted.

Expressing grief over the MLA's death, Joshi in a tweet said, "Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of Rajsamand MLA, Kiran Maheshwari Ji. My deepest condolences to the whole family and prayers to God to provide Strength to bear this loss (sic)."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)