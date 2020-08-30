Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh has thanked Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Board for its decision to send a report to the central government to take measures for prevention of cow slaughter.

He requested the TTD board to write letters to the Chief Ministers of Telugu states in this regard.

Raja Singh said: "TTD board member Shiva Kumar has placed a proposal about "Cow Safety" in the meeting held on August 28. Chairman Subba Reddy gave a good response to that proposal. He said that cows must be protected in these days. Responsibility towards cows is going down in society and such responsibility should be evoked."

"Every temple should have one cow and it should be offered prayers. Shiva Kumar further said that let us write a letter to the centre for the closure of cow slaughter-houses for the safety of cows. It is a good decision taken by the board members lead by Chairman Subba Reddy. My heartfelt thanks to all of them. This should start from our Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states. It will be good to write a letter to the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Lord Balaji himself is coming down for the safety of cows. A cow comprises of 33 crores of Gods. The TTD has taken a good decision. I thank the board for such a wonderful decision," he added.

The TTD board meeting was held on August 28. There was a discussion about the safety of cows. It was broadly decided that each temple should be given one cow. (ANI)

