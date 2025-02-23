New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stress on the importance of fitness in the 19th episode of his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay said he would start an initiative in his Malviya Nagar constituency to "free people from obesity."

The BJP MLA said, "The Prime Minister always talks about fitness and today he gave the people the message of reducing obesity and reducing 10 per cent oil from food. Inspired by that, I told my division that we will form teams of 10 people each in all 3 teams and take the initiative against obesity now and in the future and will free the people of Malviya Nagar from obesity."

He further said that PM Modi had emphasized wildlife protection and that everyone should participate and work to maintain balance in nature.

He further said that lakhs of students eagerly await PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme

"You cannot do work properly under stress, and if students appear in exams and adopt ways to reduce stress, then it would benefit students throughout the country," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and boxer Nikhat Zareen, highlighted the disadvantages of obesity, and advised people to reduce consumption of cooking oil.

Addressing the 119th Episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, the Prime Minister noted that obesity cases have doubled in the last few years, and the more concerning aspect has been the rise in obesity cases among children.

He also advised people to buy 10 per cent less cooking oil, and subsequently reduce the consumption of cooking oil.

"To become a fit and healthy nation, we have to tackle the problem of obesity. According to a study, today one in every eight people is suffering from the problem of obesity. Obesity cases have doubled in the past few years, but what is even more worrying is that the problem of obesity among children has also increased four-fold," PM Modi said.

"Therefore, you should decide that you will use 10% less oil every month. You can decide that you will buy 10 per cent less oil when you buy it for cooking. This will be an important step towards reducing obesity. By making small changes in our eating habits, we can make our future stronger, fitter and disease-free," PM Modi said in the Mann ki Baat," he added. (ANI)

