India News | BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh Interacts with Residents over Civic Issues Under 'Sarasari Shankar' Programme in Siliguri

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], May 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Shankar Ghosh on Sunday interacted with residents in Siliguri under his 'Sarasari Shankar' outreach programme, holding discussions on pending civic issues and local grievances. During the visit, he met people from different wards, heard their concerns and assured coordinated efforts to address civic problems.

The MLA said the initiative is aimed at strengthening direct communication with citizens and ensuring that their issues are taken up through proper administrative mechanisms for resolution.

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Speaking about the initiative to reporters, he said, "It is a continuation of the programme. I used to meet people of my constituency through ward visits to gather and resolve all the advice, grievances, suggestions etc. This time we are working as the representative of the state government."

He emphasized the importance of addressing public grievances through sustained engagement and policy intervention.

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"People have different aspirations, grievances, problems. I try to meet them, collect, and act on them accordingly, the government will set up a policy to resolve all of it. This will be a people's government," he said.

Earlier, Ghosh said the law would take its own course in West Bengal following the suspension of three IPS officers over alleged lapses linked to the RG Kar rape and murder case.

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh asserted that the state government was committed to upholding the rule of law and said the inquiry would be conducted in accordance with departmental procedures, following which further action would be taken based on the findings.

"It will go under the law... We will establish the rule of law in West Bengal. Let's see what kind of findings come out through the inquiry, and thereafter, the law will take its own course of action. An inquiry will be conducted as per departmental procedure. And on the basis of the findings, the subsequent step will be taken," Ghosh said.

The remarks came after the West Bengal government suspended three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers over alleged serious administrative lapses, negligence in FIR registration and investigation in the RG Kar rape and murder case. (ANI)

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