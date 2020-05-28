India News | BJP MLA Tests Positive for Coronavirus in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, May 28 (PTI) A BJP MLA in Gujarat tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday and was admitted to a private hospital.

His condition was stable, said state BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya.

Congress MLA Imran Khedawala took a jibe at the MLA for not opting for government-run hospitals.

Did the BJP legislator not trust the state government's claim that government hospitals were providing the best treatment, he asked.

Khedawala himself had got treated at a government hospital after he contracted virus and recovered from the infection.

