Nagarkurnool (Telangana) [India], March 1 (ANI): BJP MLAs visited the SLBC tunnel accident site in Nagarkurnool, Telangana. BJP MLA Maheshwar Reddy stated that the accident happened due to the mismanagement of the present and previous governments.

Reddy said that rescue operations are underway and that the state government is responsible for the accident. He added that the state government neglected several issues, which has now put the lives of eight workers at stake.

Also Read | Child Marriages in Rajasthan: State Government Orders Strict Measures To Curb Child Marriage, Mandates Date of Birth of Bride and Groom on Wedding Invites.

"Rescue operation is underway, but the state government is responsible for this incident...They neglected several issues and started the work, because of which today, the lives of eight people are in danger...The state government should take responsibility for this incident...", BJP MLA Maheshwar Reddy said.

Other than Maheshwar Reddy, another BJP MLA, Payal Shankar, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in constant touch with the state government and has sent all the required help.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Government Announces Gratuity for ASHA Workers, Enhances Retirement Age by 2 Years; Only State To Offer Bonus to Community Health Workers.

"PM Modi is in continuous contact with the state government and has sent all the help required...The rescue operation is underway...We hope that the eight people trapped inside come out safely...", BJP MLA Payal Shankar said while speaking to ANI on Saturday.

Earlier, Telangana Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, along with Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy and Jupalli Krishna Rao, arrived at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel and held a review meeting with rescue officials regarding the ongoing rescue operation. The rescue operation is focused on eight workers trapped inside the tunnel after its roof collapsed on February 22.

"The efforts are underway... We are confident that by tomorrow, we will be able to rescue four people who have been identified...", Telangana Minister Jupally Krishna Raon said after the meeting.

Ambulances have been stationed at the site, and Army medical teams are fully equipped with medical supplies to assist with the operation. However, the presence of water and slush hinders rescue teams' progress.

Earlier today, efforts were made to clear the sludge from the tunnel to facilitate further rescue work. Meanwhile, relatives and family members of the trapped workers remain apprehensive about their condition as they await the safe recovery of their loved ones. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)