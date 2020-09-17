Gorakhpur (UP), Sep 17 (PTI) BJP MLC Devendra Pratap Singh was injured in a road accident near Rudauli area in Ayodhya district on Thursday while on his way to Gorakhpur, police said.

He was rushed to a local hospital and after that taken to KGMC in Lucknow in a government ambulance, Ayodhya DIG Deepak Kumar said, adding that a probe is on in the matter.

The MLC's condition was said to be stable.

“Gorakhpur MLC Devendra Pratap Singh was injured in a road accident around 3.15 pm. He was going to Gorakhpur from Lucknow and while he was crossing the road at Bhelsar at NH 28 in Faizabad district to have a tea, a motorcycle hit him," the DIG said.

Singh is the MLC from Faizabad-Gorakhpur constituency.

