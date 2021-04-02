Thane, Apr 2 (PTI) BJP MLC Niranjan Davkhare on Friday urged the civic body in Maharashtra's Thane city to undertake door-to-door vaccination against COVID-19.

In a memorandum to the Thane Municipal Commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma, the MLC said the total population of the city was around 25 lakh and so far, only 1.25 lakh people had been vaccinated.

The Thane Municipal Corporation should undertake door-to-door vaccination on priority, said Davkhare, who is the city-district chief of the BJP's Thane unit.

The city has a large number of senior citizens and many have not stepped out of their homes for vaccination and hence, a door-to-door vaccination facility is absolutely essential, the MLC said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)