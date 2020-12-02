Ahmedabad, Dec 2 (PTI) The body of BJP MP Abhay Bharadwaj, who died at a hospital in Chennai during post- COVID-19 treatment, was brought to Ahmedabad by a flight on Wednesday morning, a local BJP functionary said.

The last rites will be held at his native place Rajkot in the afternoon, he said.

Bharadwaj, 66, a prominent lawyer who was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat in June this year, died on Tuesday afternoon at a hospital in Chennai where he was admitted for post-COVID-19 severe pneumonia care.

"Abhaybhai's body reached the Ahmedabad airport by a flight today morning. The body is being taken to his residence in Rajkot by road. The mortal remains will be kept there till 2.30 pm, after which they will be taken to a crematorium," Rajkot BJP spokesperson Raju Dhruv told PTI.

Bharadwaj is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who was close to Bharadwaj, will go to Rajkot to pay tributes to him, an official from the Chief Minister's Office said.

Bharadwaj tested positive for coronavirus in August 31 following which was admitted to a hospital in Rajkot. He was shifted to a hospital in Chennai on October 10 after his condition deteriorated.

"Unfortunately, he lost the battle against coronavirus after three months," Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel told reporters on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many other dignitaries have expressed grief on Bharadwaj's demise. PTI

