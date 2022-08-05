Prayagraj (UP), Aug 4 (PTI) Local BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi has shot off letters to senior district officials, expressing concern over a incident in which a man was allegedly forced to carry the body of his son on his shoulders in rain after failing to get an ambulance.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

Also Read | Union Bank Robbery: Robbers Loot Rs 44 Lakh From Union Bank's Ankleshwar Branch in Bharuch, One Held; Caught on CCTV.

According to Abhishek Shukla, an aide of the MP, Joshi wrote strong-worded letters to the district magistrate and superintendent of police.

Shukla said as soon as Joshi got information about the death of Shubham due to electrocution, she spoke to the district magistrate and the superintendent of police, asking them to take immediate action and make necessary arrangements.

Also Read | Assam Shocker: Man Poisons His Two Minor Kids, Kills Self in Sivasagar.

Despite this, the father of the victim was not provided an ambulance due to which he had to carry his son's body on his shoulders, Shukla said.

In the letter written to the district magistrate on Thursday, the MP said, "I had informed you and the superintendent of police on phone about the death of Bajrangi Yadav's son Shubham due to electrocution and asked to make necessary arrangements."

"I'm sorry that you both did not do anything. What steps have been taken by the superintendent of police and CMO in this matter, WhatsApp me in writing today. I hope you will take this letter of mine seriously," she said in the letter.

Teenager Shubham had died from electrocution on Monday in the Karchana area of the district.

On Tuesday, after a post-mortem in a government hospital, the Victim's father carried his son's body on his shoulders due to the non-availability of an ambulance.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)