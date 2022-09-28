Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 28 (ANI): BJP MP from Nizamabad Dharampuri Arvind on Wednesday said that he hoped for a longer PFI ban, and he also questioned the AIMIM's stand on the issue.

Earlier, Owaisi the AIMIM chief in a series of tweets said, "Actions of some individuals who commit a crime do not mean that the organisation itself must be banned." He also mentioned that Supreme Court also held "mere association with an organisation is not enough to convict someone".

He also emphasised that even though he has always opposed the approach of the PFI, the "draconian" and "dangerous" ban on the outfit cannot be supported.

"While I have always opposed PFI's approach and supported democratic approach, this ban on PFI cannot be supported," he said.

The AIMIM chief also claimed that this was a "ban on any Muslim who wishes to speak his mind".

BJP MP from Nizamabad Dharampuri Arvind speaking to ANI stated, "Firstly I was expecting a bigger term for the PFI ban. Why is MIM so bothered about what should be put in the public domain, as the NIA and law of the land will decide it? I suggest to Imtiaz Jaleel that if the names are put in public, even your names might come out. Fingers are also pointed at the MIM party and its ideology toward National integrity. It is questionable".

Arvind further added that Telangana has become a hotspot for terrorist activity because of the vote bank appeasement politics of the TRS party promoting anti-national activity giving shelter to such kinds of organisations, so for them, Telangana under KCR has become safe haven.

"People who are arrested are surely booked under UAPA and other laws. If you have prima facie evidence, for national integrity, arrests will be made compulsory. If anybody promotes such anti-national activity or indulges in it or plays any part will be booked under UAPA and there is a way in and no way out," said. (ANI)

