Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 21 (ANI): Prakash Sharma, Director, Janardan Rai Nagar Rajasthan Vidyapeeth has written a letter to TRS leader Krishank Manne stating that BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri has passed Master of Arts (Political Science) from the said university in August/September 2018.

"With reference to the above subject, this is to inform you that per University record ARVIND D S/o D SRINIVAS... has passed Master of Arts (Political Science) from Directorate of Distance Education, Janardan Rai Nagar Rajasthan Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University) in the year August/September 2018," Sharma stated in the letter written to Manne.

This comes after Manne alleged that Dharmapuri claimed that the BJP leader mentioned fake degree in the election affidavit filed during 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking on this, Dharmapuri, a Member of Parliament from Nizamabad said: "The unarmed truth which is temporarily defeated has a final say in this world. Today, I am coming forward with a letter from the Director of Janardan Rai Nagar Rajasthan Vidyapeeth confirming my enrolment and passing out from their university. The letter is written with reference to their previous letter submitted to a TRS patron, claiming that I was not a student of their university."

"In a nutshell, in the month of March, an over-enthusiastic TRS patron, produced a request to the Director of the university, seeking confirmation on my enrolment, while deliberately changing my Name/Surname credentials, I was not enrolled with," he said.

Responding to Dharampuri, Manne said: "It is hilarious when I have not asked clarification how the institution can give clarification and hand over the letter to Arvind instead of giving me. It is to be noticed that I have not received any such copy. As per Arvind's claim that he has attempted his MA 2nd-year examination in August-September 2018 for MA Political Science passing in all subjects."

"We produced the Time Table for all subjects which were held from 19 August 2018 to 24 August 2018. It is to be noted that UGC Guidelines clearly state that Private Deemed to be Universities should operate only within its Headquarters in this case only Rajasthan. Has Arvind written from Rajasthan or where?" he asked.

The TRS leader alleged that Arvind was not present in Rajasthan on August 24, 2018, to give an exam. He further alleged that Arvind has committed fraud and challenged him to ask for a CBI provide.

"On August 24, 2018, when Arvind had an exam of the subject 'Indian and Her Neighbours'. Arvind was neither in Rajasthan nor in the examination Hall, but he was in a political programme in front of media at Armoor Nizamabad. How can it be possible for Arvind to be at two places?" he asked.

"This explains that Arvind has done Fraud. We can produce all this to Police but Arvind will trick it politically. Hence we challenge Arvind to ask for a CBI trial in this because CBI is under the purview of the Government of India and Arvind cannot allege political angle in this. As this institution Janaradan Rai Nagar Vidyapeeth is already facing Supreme Court and CBI Investigation, why not Arvind prove himself, we will produce all these evidence to CBI," he said. (ANI)

