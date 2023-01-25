Jaipur, Jan 25 (PTI) BJP MP Diya Kumari on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for approving the gauge conversion of the Mavli-Marwar railway line in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan.

“This was a long pending demand of the local people which has been fulfilled by the Modi government,” Kumari told reporters.

She said a sanction has been received for the first phase of the gauge conversion of the 82.5 km Mavli-Marver railway track from Nathdwara to Devgarh Madriya in the Rajsamand parliamentary constituency.

The project will be undertaken at a cost of Rs 968.92 crore, the Rajsamand MP said.

She said this was one of the main assurances that she had given to the people during the Lok Sabha elections.

This conversion, Kumari said, will benefit lakhs of people including pilgrims and tourists who visit the Mewar region, which is known for its historic and spiritual sites as well as the marble industry.

“This will also give a fillip to the employment in the area,” she added.

