New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Ladakh BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Friday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Ladakh and said that he anticipates greater focus on the region in the potential third term of PM Modi's government.

His statement came after their meeting, where the MP discussed various topics related to the region's development.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Update: Cold Weather Grips National Capital, People Huddle Around Bonfires To Keep Themselves Warm (Watch Video).

"PM Modi wants to beautify Ladakh. So I shared several topics with the PM related to Ladakh... Several developments have been made in the past year in Ladakh under PM Modi's vision. We thanked him for this and we believe that when PM Modi forms the government for the third time, Ladakh will get more importance," Namgyal told ANI.

PM Modi on Friday had lunch with fellow MPs at the Parliament canteen. The event was attended by MPs from various parties and different parts of India. The attendees who joined PM Modi for lunch were BJP MPs Heena Gavit, S Phangnon Konyak, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, L Murugan, TDP MP Rammohan Naidu, BSP MP Ritesh Pandey and BJD MP Sasmit Patra.

Also Read | Parliament Budget Session 2024: Rajya Sabha To Hold Short Discussion on White Paper, Ram Lalla Pran Pratistha on Last Day of Session.

Union Minister L Murugan described the lunch as a unique experience, offering valuable insights into PM Modi's dedication and work ethic.

"Today was a very special day for us 8 MPs. We had an opportunity to have lunch with PM Modi at the Parliament canteen--not just BJP, there were MPs from other parties as well...PM spoke about his daily routine...we learned so many things and got inspired. He said that he would be sleeping only 3 and a half hours and after 6 pm, he doesn't have any meal," Murugan told ANI.

PM Modi himself acknowledged the enriching experience of sharing a meal with individuals from various political backgrounds and regions.

"Enjoyed a sumptuous lunch, made even better thanks to the company of Parliamentary colleagues from various parties and different parts of India," PM Modi said in a post on 'X'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)