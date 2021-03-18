New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP KC Ramamurthy on Thursday gave a Zero Hour notice in the Upper House over the 'demand for setting up of a Supreme Court Bench at Bengaluru'.

Also, BJP MP Jyotiraditya M Scindia has also given a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'increasing cases of malnutrition among women and children'.

During Zero Hour, parliamentarians can raise issues of urgent public importance. Members usually give expression to their feelings around noon after the Question Hour. This time has been termed as 'Zero Hour'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)