Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 29 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagdambika Pal on Sunday hit out at the Congress for allegedly playing "dirty politics" over former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's demise, adding that the party had not allowed former PM PV Narasimha Rao's funeral in the national capital.

"They (Congress) did not let PV Narasimha Rao's funeral take place in Delhi and now are they the ones to talk? Union Home Minister Amit Shah has informed his (Dr Manmohan Singh) family and Mallikarjun Kharge that his memorial will be built. The President, Vice President and PM were present at the funeral," Pal said to ANI.

"The government announced a 7-day mourning, and even after all this, you (Congress) are still doing politics? Will Rahul Gandhi play such dirty politics? This is the reason why people have rejected him," added Pal.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri accused the Congress party of "creating" a controversy over the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and building a memorial for him.

He highlighted that former PM Narsimha Rao's body wasn't even brought to the AICC headquarters.

Speaking to ANI, Puri said, "There is no controversy but it is being created. Congress party is isolated in the INDI alliance and even in the country. Congress didn't allow PV Narasimha Rao's mortal remains to come to party headquarters and his final cremation was done in Hyderabad."

"Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote a letter that we (Congress) would like something - the home ministry released a communication and said that we agreed to their request," he added.

Puri assured that a memorial will be built to honour the memory of former PM Manmohan Singh.

"The Sikh community came and prayed for him (Manmohan Singh). We have always admired his work and drawn inspiration from him. Even today, when his ashes were immersed, our people were there and not the people from Congress. In the days to come, a memorial will be built for sure. I don't think that we should give a free run to those who are creating controversy," he told ANI.

Notably, a war of words has broken out between BJP and Congress leaders over the cremation of Manmohan Singh at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat.

On Saturday, Congress MP Manickam Tagore slammed the Centre, alleging that the final journey of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was held at a common and congested location.

"It's a very sad thing that the govt has stooped to this level. When the former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away, this govt provided a place for cremation, that same place was made a memorial for the PM... All the prime ministers have received similar honour. It is deeply painful to see that the final journey of Manmohan Singh was taken to a very common and even congested place. There was no place for the foreign dignitaries and Dr Singh's family...," the Congress MP told ANI.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also lashed out at the BJP-led central government, alleging that an "adequate place" wasn't provided for the cremation of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

On Saturday, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a social media post on X, wrote, "By not providing an adequate place for the cremation of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, the Government has not done justice to the dignity of the post of former Prime Minister, the personality of Manmohan Singh, his legacy and the self-respecting Sikh community."

The UPA government had rejected requests for separate memorials in the national capital citing lack of space. (ANI)

