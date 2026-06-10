India News | BJP MP Jagdambika Pal Hails PM Modi's 12-Year Tenure, Cites Key Achievements

Siddharthnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): BJP MP Jagdambika Pal on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for completing 12 years in office, describing his contributions to the nation as unprecedented.

Speaking to ANI, Pal said that while citizens across the country were extending their wishes for the Prime Minister's continued success and long life, it was also important to reflect on India's progress over the past 12 years.

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Recalling key milestones of the Modi government, he said India had emerged as the world's fourth-largest economy, while landmark infrastructure projects such as the Chenab Bridge, the world's highest railway bridge at 359 metres, showcased the country's engineering capabilities. He also cited India's successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon's south pole and the country's status as one of the fastest-growing major economies despite global challenges.

Describing the 12-year period as focused on public welfare, national development and trust-building, Pal highlighted major welfare schemes implemented during this time

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He said over 4 crore families were provided permanent housing under the PM Awas Yojana, while more than 10.5 crore women received LPG connections under the Ujjwala scheme. He further noted that 12 crore households were provided with toilets to eliminate open defecation, and 9 crore people benefited from Ayushman Bharat health coverage.

Pal also said skill development training had been extended to 2 crore youth, while initiatives such as Lakhpati Didi and Drone Didi were empowering women across the country. He added that nearly 2.2 lakh startups had been supported, and farmers were receiving ₹6,000 annually under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

"Comparing these 12 years globally, while leaders like Donald Trump in America or situations in Iran, Israel, Russia, and Ukraine show conflict, India remains peaceful and stable even amidst global challenges. This reflects Narendra Modi's leadership, and we congratulate him, said Jagdambika.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the historic milestone of completing 12 years in office.

In a post on X, Shah extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Prime Minister and described the past 12 years as a period marked by the strengthening of India's self-respect, a cultural renaissance, and sustained efforts to free the nation from a colonial mindset. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)