Siddharthnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagdambika Pal on Saturday reacted to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's "Mrityu Kumbh" remark, asserting that such comments hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

"...If Lalu Yadav calls Mahakumbh useless, then he is hurting our sentiments. If she (Mamata Banerjee) is calling Mahakumbh Mritu Kumbh, then she is attacking and insulting the followers of Sanatana Dharma. If Akhilesh Yadav calls 'Gangajal' impure, he is questioning the purity of 'Gangajal'," Pal told ANI.

Pal also criticised Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav over his remarks on Gangajal. "On the one hand, he expressed his faith and admiration after he took a holy dip at Maha Kumbh. Now, he is disrespecting the same Sanatan... Gangajal is pious for us... Akhilesh Yadav's statement is not a criticism of us but rather a criticism of Ganga Maiya... There should be a limit to political appeasement," he added.

The controversy over Banerjee's remarks has drawn sharp reactions from other BJP leaders as well. On Friday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reacted to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's "Mrityu Kumbh" comment, calling it inappropriate.

Speaking after taking a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, CM Sarma said, "She should not have spoken like this. I would request her to come here and take a holy dip for the development of the people of West Bengal."

He further labelled the Congress party as "anti-Sanatan."

"The Congress party is anti-Santan. I think the Congress party is not going to be there for a long time," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP workers in Kolkata staged a protest on Wednesday against Mamata Banerjee's "Mrityu Kumbh" comments. The protest, led by Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar, saw party workers denouncing the Chief Minister for insulting Hindus.

On Tuesday, Mamata Banerjee, while addressing the Legislative Assembly, expressed her respect for the holy 'Ganga Maa' and the significance of the Maha Kumbh but strongly criticised the organisers for the inadequate arrangements that resulted in stampedes on January 29 in Prayagraj and February 15 in New Delhi Railway Station.

Mamata Banerjee said, "This is 'Mrityu Kumbh'...I respect Maha Kumbh; I respect the holy Ganga Maa. But there is no planning...How many people have recovered?" (ANI)

