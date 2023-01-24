Jaipur, Jan 24 (PTI) BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena sat on a dharna on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday after a march he led from Dausa to protest the paper leaks in the state was stopped from entering the Rajasthan capital by police.

The march started from Dausa with thousands of supporters of the BJP leader. Elaborate security arrangements were made at the Dausa-Jaipur border in view of the march and it was stopped on the Jaipur-Agra highway just before entering the city.

"I demand a CBI inquiry in the matter. Why is the government scared? Congress leaders and officers are involved in the paper leaks, and the government is shielding them," the BJP leader told reporters.

Officials of the Chief Minister's Office are involved in the paper leak case, Meena claimed.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has rejected opposition allegations that leaders of the ruling party and government officials are involved in the paper leak.

The Rajasthan second-grade teachers recruitment paper was leaked last month, following which the paper was cancelled.

Earlier also, some other recruitment exam papers had been leaked. The opposition BJP has been attacking the government over the paper leaks and alleging that senior officers and ruling party leaders are involved.

The opposition raised the issue in the assembly. The state government on Tuesday gave a statement on the matter and rejected the demand for a CBI inquiry.

